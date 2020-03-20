Break the Barriers closes doors, hopes to open mid April

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A non-profit that serves kids and adults of all abilities has closed its doors amid coronavirus concerns.At Break the Barriers, staff members are busy sanitizing an empty gym and everyone is greeted with hand sanitizer and gloves, including Sam Wayman, a veteran who's made Break the Barriers a second home."I try to help out as much as I can, so I'm not on staff, but helping out is easy," says Wayman.Even though they've closed the doors he wanted to help. He says the gym has changed his outlook on life."Realizing we're not alone with our difficulties and helping each other is team work," says Wayman. "We have to help each other to get through life."Staff made the difficult decision to cancel class last week and say they hope to be back open by April 13th."We had to. We didn't want to," said founder Deby Hergenrader. "We felt it coming and we knew we needed to shut the doors."For members like Sam, they say they're going to miss much more than just the classes. Staff are being paid for one week."We miss everyone coming in and out and the veterans getting up and moving," continued Hergenrader. "We can't wait to open again."