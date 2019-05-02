Brothers share knowledge of manufacturing to students at 5th annual summit

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's always a busy day at Cencal CNC in Kingsburg.They specialize in CNC machining, meaning they use computer-controlled machines to precisely cut hard materials. That includes using powerful lasers and water jets, to create machine parts."If it is made out of metal or plastic, we can make it," said president Joshua Wiebe.Right next door his brother Nicholas Wiebe runs Design Machine and Manufacturing -- DMM.They use robotics to do end of line packaging for the beverage and nut industry."Essentially we are taking a finished product, whether that be a can of beer or a frozen pizza and putting into the finished box that ends on the store shelves," said president Nicholas Wiebe.But none of it could be possible without his brother Joshua.The machines inside DMM were constructed from parts made at Cencal. This operating palletizer makes it much easier to store almonds."Lifting 50 pounds of anything for 8 hours a day or 12 hours a day, it is not too practical," Wiebe said. "The robot comes in and assists with that."The two brothers have learned a lot from each other and the industry.The knowledge they now get to share with others through the 5th Annual Valley Made Manufacturing Summit.It takes place Thursday, May 2 at the Convention Center and starts at 9:30 a.m.Both Joshua and Nicholas say they can't wait to inspire young minds."We build interests with the students around here or if they are interested, showing them the path into manufacturing," Wiebe said.