SAN FRANCISCO -- It was only a matter of time before the world's largest alcohol company jumped on the spiked seltzer craze.
Anheuser-Busch is introducing Bud Light Seltzer early next year to battle it out with other hard seltzers that are rapidly gaining popularity in the grocery aisle.
The beer-making giant says even though it is named after its best-selling beer, Bud Light Seltzer will have a natural fruit flavor, made from cane sugar.
RELATED: White Claw Hard Seltzer confirms nationwide shortage of popular drink
The beverage will be available in five flavors, including black cherry, lemon lime, strawberry and mango.
Anheuser-Busch hopes it can use its brand-name recognition to win over fans of similar hard seltzers, such as Truly or White Claw, which has become so sought after, it has sold out in some areas.
Bud Light to join nationwide craze with new spiked seltzer drink in 2020
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News