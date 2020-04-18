food truck

Caltrans allows food trucks to operate in rest areas to help support truckers

To help support truckers during the COVID-19 crisis, Caltrans is allowing food trucks to operate in state rest areas.

The agency says the decision will help give truck drivers more convenient options for food as they carry on the essential service of keeping the nation's food supply chain moving.

This will also help keep food truck workers employed as they see dwindling sales from customers forced to stay home due to the state's 'shelter in place' order.

RELATED: Truck drivers continue critical work amid COVID-19

There are 86 such rest areas across California.

Food truck owners can apply to Caltrans to be able to operate at specific rest areas by clicking here.

If they have any questions, they can contact their local district. A list of contacts by district can be found here.

Lists of participating food trucks will be posted on the Caltrans website.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfood trucktrucks
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD TRUCK
Twisted Masala food truck opens to public
Grab BBQ Here and Someone in Need Gets a Meal!
Food truck turns restaurant in Fresno
A vegan food truck that has non-vegans singing its praises
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
81-year-old Valley woman sews dozens of face masks during COVID-19 crisis
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Show More
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
More TOP STORIES News