BUSINESS

Cannabis operation holds groundbreaking in Mendota

EMBED </>More Videos

Inside an old packing shed on the outskirts of Mendota, a new cannabis operation is moving in, hoping to revitalize the space and the town's economy. (KFSN)

By
MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Inside an old packing shed on the outskirts of Mendota, a new cannabis operation is moving in, hoping to revitalize the space and the town's economy.

"While so many have doubted us, I knew we could pull this off," said Tim McGraw, the CEO of Canna-Hub.

Allowing this massive commercial marijuana business to move in wasn't easy. It took months of city council meetings and convincing skeptical families.

On Thursday, Canna-Hub finally broke ground on the 16-acre property.

"You got to take some chances in this world, and that's what the city of Mendota did," said Mendota city councilmember Robert Silva.

The company itself won't be growing marijuana. It's leasing out nine spaces for operators to manufacture or distribute. Tenants can do anything, except for selling marijuana and operating outdoor grows.

"We are about a third already committed, leased out. Pretty good pipeline of very good operators to take the rest of the space," said Jonathan Charak with Canna-Hub.

The company has promised to generate about 100 jobs. The operation will also bring in about $800,000 to Mendota per year.

"Our general fund is a little above $6 million right now, so $800,000 is a great 17 percent, 18 percent increase, which is a big deal. When it comes to public safety you can never have too much," said Matt Flood, the Economic Development manager of Mendota.

The money is expected to roll in right away. Canna-Hub expects operators to move into the facility in the next 90 days.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscannabis watchmarijuanacaliforniabusinessnew businessMendota
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
GE CEO ousted after 2 years on job
California Supreme Court ruling has independent contractors scratching their head over payroll
More business
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News