SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as CEO of Wynn Resorts according to statement

This March 15, 2016 file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn during a news conference in Medford, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

NEW YORK --
Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as chairman and CEO at Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Wynn Resorts says Tuesday the resignation is effective immediately.

The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26 that a number of women said Wynn harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.

RELATED: Steve Wynn: Who is the embattled businessman?

The Las Vegas billionaire has vehemently denied the allegations, which he attributes to a campaign led by his ex-wife.

He also faces investigations by gambling regulators in two states.

The board of directors for Wynn Resorts has appointed Matt Maddox, currently president of the company, as its CEO effective immediately.

Click here for more videos and stories about sexual misconduct.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesslas vegassexual harassmentrepublican national committeegamblinghotelu.s. & worldsex scandalLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Who is embattled businessman Steve Wynn?
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Who is Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh's high school friend?
GOP advances Kavanaugh after Flake calls for FBI probe
Alyssa Milano at Kavanaugh hearing: 'Women are standing together'
Judiciary Committee to vote Friday morning on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court
More sexual misconduct
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News