Chipotle will cover 100% of tuition costs for business, technology degrees for employees

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its scholarship program for all eligible employees to pursue a debt-free college degree.The company announced it is covering 100% of tuition costs up front for 75 different types of business and technology degrees at several accredited universities. Employees become eligible for the program after 120 days of employment.The launch of the company's debt-free degree program is an expansion of its existing education program, which includes a tuition reimbursement program, which has provided over $20 million in tuition assistance over the past two years.