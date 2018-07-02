FRESNO COUNTY

Valley's coffee craving helps fuel growth for one Clovis based coffee shop Kuppa Joy

The ambiance and smell of coffee is warm inside Kuppa Joy coffee house in Old Town Clovis. (KFSN)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
The ambiance and smell of coffee is warm inside Kuppa Joy coffee house in Old Town Clovis.

"Building a love factory is often what we've joked about. We want to build something that continues to make an impact in the community," said Zack Follette, Kuppa Joy Coffee House Owner.

Follette marvels at the company's growth since 2012. Kuppa Joy recently expanded with a headquarters at the Clovis site, including a commercial kitchen to make their cold brew. In addition to their Clovis and Fresno coffee shops, they have added drive-thrus in Fresno and Madera.

"No one's really made it convenient to get good coffee and that's how the joy thru was born," Follette said.

Inside the 150 square foot space, baristas have the equipment on hand to make drinks.

"So now we're looking to bring a joy thru in cities all around the Valley. That's what took us to Madera," Follette said.

Located off Yosemite and Q Street, employees are getting ready for opening day on July 13. They want to show some love to Madera. About eight people were hired to work in Madera including Xotchil Pedro, who was already working in Fresno.

"I was like that's exciting. It's going to be a hit in Madera because there's nothing really here. So I'm super excited about it."

Follette said once the Kuppa Joy drive-thrus are successful, if its right, they'd like to start franchising it out across the country.

While it could be a nationwide business, Follette said their mission is simple.

"At the end of the day we're not here for coffee sales, but we are here for soul sales. Just to bring light to people," Follette said.
