Rival employees help San Diego bookstore stay in business

Employees from neighboring bookstores stepped in to help a competing store keep its doors open in a time of need.

SAN DIEGO -- Employees from neighboring bookstores stepped in to help a competing store keep its doors open in a time of need.

Jennifer Powel and her husband Seth Marko opened The Book Catapult in San Diego about a year ago.

As KGTV reports, the couple discovered Marko needed emergency open-heart surgery in January.

Marko made it out okay, but was in no shape to work.

Neither could Powel since she needed to take care of him and their three-year-old daughter.

That's when colleagues from other bookstores decided to staff the shop, free of charge, until they could get back on their feet.

"Everybody really kind of jumped into action like almost immediately, which is really wonderful because then we were literally only closed for a day," said Powell.

Powell says she and her husband are touched by the outpouring of support.

"I think he would probably say I don't know how to thank you but I will probably spend the rest of my life trying to, Powell said.

"From our customers to our friends to our volunteer staff, just thank you smiling," she said.
