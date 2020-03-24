consumer watch

Consumer Watch: Adjusting to working from home

By
If you've suddenly found yourself working from home, you are likely encountering a few new challenges.

The first problem is the number of distractions.

"If you're working from home and you're not alone, you might want to try a pair of noise-canceling headphones," says Consumer Reports Tech Editor Bree Fowler,

The Monoprice headphones are noise-canceling with a built-in microphone for phone calls and videoconferences. They'll cost you about $50.

Your second problem is that your printer isn't used to the sudden increase in use.

"If you're already thinking about getting a new printer, now may be the time," Fowler said.

If you print mostly text, there's an all-in-one black-and-white laser printer for about 170-dollars.

Consumer reports says the toner should cost only about $44 a year.

If you need to print in color, consider the Inkjet all-in-one for around $250.

It's a bit expensive upfront, but CR estimates you'll only spend about $6 a year on ink for its refillable tanks.

The final problem is too many people sharing too little bandwidth.

"If your house is suddenly full and everybody needs fast, reliable wifi, it may be time for a router upgrade," says Consumer Reports Tech Editor Nicholas DeLeon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessconsumer watch
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER WATCH
Consumer Watch: Advanced safety features in cars
Consumer Watch: What to look for when purchasing glasses
Consumer Watch: Figuring out what you're allergic to
Consumer Watch: How to keep your leafy greens clean
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central CA coronavirus cases
UC Merced student tests negative for COVID-19, university says
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Health officials confirm 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County
Health officials confirm 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Madera County
Fresno Co. courts nearly empty, jail nearly full as two inmates get tested for COVID-19
Gov. Newsom shuts down state parking lots to encourage social distancing
Show More
Man threatening family members shot by Fresno police officers
144th Fighter Wing helps health care workers during COVID-19 outbreak
Valley grocery stores operating while using safety measures during COVID-19 outbreak
All signs point to Tokyo Olympics being postponed
Merced Co. reports first case of coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News