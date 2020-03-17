consumer watch

Consumer Watch: Advanced safety features in cars

Ninety-three percent of new cars offer at least one advanced safety feature, like automatic emergency braking or blind-spot warning.

However, AAA says car buyers can encounter as many as 20 different names for the same feature.

Take blind spot warnings, for example. Honda calls it a "blind spot information system," while Toyota calls it the "blind spot monitor." Some GM models call it "lane change alert."

"So if they were all called the same thing, then consumers would be able to understand what these technologies are doing and also be able to walk into a dealer and get a technology on their car that they want, and be able to use it potentially for safety on the road," says Consumer Reports Car Expert Kelly Funkhouser.

Some good news is that earlier this year, the Department of Transportation endorsed a list of proposed, standardized names for safety features.

Right now, automakers aren't forced to adopt these definitions, but experts say it's a step in the right direction.

"The next step, of course, is for all automakers to make these critical safety technologies standard across every vehicle that they make," says Consumer Reports Advocacy Expert David Friedman.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessconsumer watchcar
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER WATCH
Consumer Watch: What to look for when purchasing glasses
Consumer Watch: Figuring out what you're allergic to
Consumer Watch: How to keep your leafy greens clean
Consumer Watch: Protecting yourself when making purchases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City of Fresno declares state of emergency to fight the coronavirus
Fresno City College closes campus after student is exposed to COVID-19
Former Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko dies at 54
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
Fresno State adjusting to new learning style amid COVID-19 outbreak
Health officials confirm second COVID-19 case in Fresno County
Show More
Merced schools to provide meals and resources during upcoming closures
COVID-19 forcing Valley homeless organizations to make changes
Coronavirus: Newsom calls for CA seniors to self-isolate, bars to close
Hwy 41/Hwy 46 junction reopened after fatal crash involving semi truck
Fresno State student styles fellow students for success
More TOP STORIES News