Business

'Walking Dead' actor Norman Reedus turns Georgia restaurant into pop-up grocery store amidst COVID-19 crisis

SENOIA, Ga. -- A restaurant in Georgia has transformed into a pop-up grocery store to help serve those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nic and Norman's is owned by "The Walking Dead" actor Norman Reedus and the show's Executive Producer, Greg Nicotero.

Instead of closing the restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, Reedus and Nicotero decided to switch things up and start selling grocery items and essential supplies such as hand sanitzer and toilet paper.

Reedus and Nicotero talked to CNN about the importance of the restaurant in that community.

The duo said it's a way to keep their employees working while giving back to the city of Senoia, where the show is filmed.

People can place orders online and the items are brought to their cars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessgeorgiacelebritycoronavirusu.s. & worldgrocery store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Fresno firefighter stuck in Peru finally comes home
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Tokyo Olympics: New dates announced for 2021
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
Central CA coronavirus cases
Parking lots in all state parks closed due to COVID-19
Show More
Vincent van Gogh painting stolen in raid, Dutch museum says
'Grim Sleeper' Lonnie Franklin Jr. dies in death row at 67
DUI driver traveling at 100 mph causes serious multi-car wreck on Highway 180
Will COVID-19 overwhelm Valley hospitals?
12 more Fresno County residents test positive for coronavirus, total now 43 in county
More TOP STORIES News