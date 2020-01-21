Delta to hand out $1.6 billion in profit-sharing bonuses to employees

ATLANTA -- Delta Air Lines employees have a hefty bonus coming their way.
The Atlanta-based airline announced last week that $1.6 billion will soon be distributed to 90,000 employees as part of the company's profit-sharing program. For those who are eligible, that bonus will amount to 16.6% of their salary, or approximately two months of pay, according to a CNN report.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian said it marks the highest profit-sharing in the company's history and the sixth consecutive year of $1 billion or more in profit-sharing.
On LinkedIn, Bastian praised the company's employees, writing, "Delta would be nothing without our 90,000 people. They deserve all the credit."
