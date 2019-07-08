Developer looking to build Hilton Hotel and convention center in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A developer is looking to building a Hilton Hotel and small convention center in Merced.It would be located right off Highway 99 at the Campus Parkway exit.While this is still in the application phase city officials say if the project is approved it would mean more revenue for the city."We are a city on the rise and this is yet another investment that takes us to that next level," said Director of Economic Development Frank Quintero.The hotel and convention center could have a positive impact on the city."It helps bolster our tourism. We will have another facility that will accommodate conferences, job creation and of course transient occupancy tax which is better known as a hotel tax," said Quintero.It's still in the very early stages but the proposal includes a hotel with over 130 rooms and a convention center.Right now the closest convention center is in Modesto.Just the hotel alone will provide around 90 jobs.The plans also include a gas station a few sit down and fast food restaurants."It would be great for the area, the residents, the people in that area have been looking for something they can really call their own in terms of economic development and that would be huge," said Merced Councilmember Anthony Martinez.Quintero says the city is seeing a boost in development.The plot of land near Campus Parkway is right across the street from a site where a mall is already in the works."So you're going to have two vibrant centers that are going to feed each other; one that includes a lifestyle center a neighborhood shopping center, apartments and also uses that will the traveling public. Again you build off synergy from that. We are going to be able to draw more to Merced, more people off the highway and that's how they work together," said Quintero.Again this is still in the early stages.The city plans to have a meeting with the developer this week to go over the application.