U.S. & WORLD

Disney's bid for Fox clears US antitrust hurdle

EMBED </>More Videos

The Walt Disney Co. has won U.S. antitrust approval for its $71.3 billion bid for Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment assets. (KFSN)

NEW YORK --
The Walt Disney Co. has won U.S. antitrust approval for its $71.3 billion bid for Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment assets.

That sets the clock ticking for the deal to be completed. Disney has 90 days to seal the acquisition, with an option to extend for another 90 days.

The Department of Justice said Wednesday Disney must first sell its 22 regional sports networks.

Fox's assets have been the target of bidding war between Comcast and Disney. Comcast offered nearly $66 billion for Fox's assets, which include the FX network and the studio that houses the X-Men franchise.

Fox has the option to consider other offers and Comcast could raise its bid.

Telecom and broadband providers have been buying content makers to counter competition from companies like Netflix and Amazon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessdisneyfoxu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News