Downtown Fresno restaurants expand north

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At The Chicken Shack in north Fresno, the fryer is up and bubbling in a new location.Just months ago, the restaurant, which has a downtown Fresno location, decided to move north."I opened in downtown Fresno about a year and a half ago, and the response was great. Everybody loved it. I kept getting a lot of feedback to move to north Fresno, so when a spot became available, I just made it happen," said Damon Miller, owner of The Chicken Shack.The restaurant has seen a good response to its new location and has been busy nights and weekends.Another downtown Fresno business is also expanding north.Kikku Kitchen will have a grand opening Tuesday at the Park Place shopping center off Nees and Palm."Here there is a lot of offices around and residential and we are near river park and this is a great area. We have parking available," saidSilvia Wahyudi, Kikku KitchenAfter 18 years in downtown Fresno, the owners decided it was time to respond to their customer's requests.The Casual Japanese eatery will be a bit different from its downtown location."So people can choose their sides and protein. So it won't be set plates, we have a similar menu, but we also have healthy choices like sashimi and keto diet choices," Wahyudi said.Poke and more fish choices will be available. The restaurant is also hiring for its new spot.Both restaurants are hoping Fresnans and others in the area will visit their locations, no matter where they live."I think it's a matter of serving fresh food. Customer service is really important. I'm always on my crew about that, making sure the customer has a good experience," Miller said.Service they hope will help them to be successful once again.And The Chicken Shack has more plans to expand with locations in Visalia, Selma, and possibly Merced.