Downtown Fresno's 'Charburger' to close after 3 years of business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A downtown Fresno eatery is closing its doors after 3 years of business.Charburger is located at the corner of Kern and L Street in the historic Hotel Virginia building.There was also a location called "Char" in Visalia, but that restaurant closed as well.The shop was best known for its Truffle Tater Tots, Halloumi-wich and Brussel Sprouts.Its last day of operation is Friday, March 29.