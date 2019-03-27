Business

Downtown Fresno's 'Charburger' to close after 3 years of business

The shop was best known for its Truffle Tater Tots, Halloumi-wich and Brussel Sprouts.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A downtown Fresno eatery is closing its doors after 3 years of business.

Charburger is located at the corner of Kern and L Street in the historic Hotel Virginia building.

There was also a location called "Char" in Visalia, but that restaurant closed as well.

Its last day of operation is Friday, March 29.
