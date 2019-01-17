Downtown revitalization going strong in the new year

South Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno is undergoing a transformation."I encourage people to come on out and give it a try again," said Jimmy Cerracchio, CEO Downtown Fresno Partnership.Club One Cardroom is moving into the old Gottschalks building which has been empty for more than 30 years. Just down the street, the Brewery district is taking shape as well. Last month Zack's Brewing Company opened and another brewery is on the way. This is all welcome news for Micheal Cruz, owner of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company, the first to open its doors in the district."No matter what it is, it is just more attention and more things to do," said Cruz.Recently his business was also updated. The bar was expanded, they opened a new space and they added indoor restrooms. Cruz said new entertainment options will help his business tremendously, but there is one thing the area is in need of."A diverse mix is what we need downtown, but I think the number one thing we need is food and closer to us," he said.That need could be met next door where three spaces are being revamped. Right across the street next to Mecca Billiards another building will be completely renovated. There is no word on who is moving in yet, but Cerracchio said they will be a great addition."Once we start seeing all these other pieces fall into place, we are going to start seeing more entertainment, nightlife activity happening and that is good for everybody, to finally get nightlife happening in downtown," he said.The building dubbed the "white house" near Ventura and Van Ness was recently purchased by new owners. Ceracchio said it will be getting an overhaul soon. Recently it has been used for outdoor events and they are applying for a liquor license. If you are more about stay at home entertainment than the newly opened Majestic music and more, might be the place to go."We specialize in music gear, guitars, cameras and electronics," said manager Travis Brit.Ceracchio said the work in downtown is never done and more improvements are on the way.