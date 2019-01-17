BUSINESS

Downtown revitalization going strong in the new year

EMBED </>More Videos

South Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno is undergoing a transformation.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
South Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno is undergoing a transformation.

"I encourage people to come on out and give it a try again," said Jimmy Cerracchio, CEO Downtown Fresno Partnership.

Club One Cardroom is moving into the old Gottschalks building which has been empty for more than 30 years. Just down the street, the Brewery district is taking shape as well. Last month Zack's Brewing Company opened and another brewery is on the way. This is all welcome news for Micheal Cruz, owner of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company, the first to open its doors in the district.

"No matter what it is, it is just more attention and more things to do," said Cruz.

Recently his business was also updated. The bar was expanded, they opened a new space and they added indoor restrooms. Cruz said new entertainment options will help his business tremendously, but there is one thing the area is in need of.

"A diverse mix is what we need downtown, but I think the number one thing we need is food and closer to us," he said.

That need could be met next door where three spaces are being revamped. Right across the street next to Mecca Billiards another building will be completely renovated. There is no word on who is moving in yet, but Cerracchio said they will be a great addition.

"Once we start seeing all these other pieces fall into place, we are going to start seeing more entertainment, nightlife activity happening and that is good for everybody, to finally get nightlife happening in downtown," he said.

The building dubbed the "white house" near Ventura and Van Ness was recently purchased by new owners. Ceracchio said it will be getting an overhaul soon. Recently it has been used for outdoor events and they are applying for a liquor license. If you are more about stay at home entertainment than the newly opened Majestic music and more, might be the place to go.

"We specialize in music gear, guitars, cameras and electronics," said manager Travis Brit.

Ceracchio said the work in downtown is never done and more improvements are on the way.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbusinessconstructionfresno downtownFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Sears survives after $5B rescue plan approved
Firebaugh woman is changing the belt buckle game
Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business
New distribution center coming to Visalia's industrial park
More business
BUSINESS
Sears survives after $5B rescue plan approved
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO resigns
New distribution center coming to Visalia's industrial park
More Business
Top Stories
UPDATE: Authorities confirm tornado touched down in Fresno
Police hunting for suspects behind shooting that wounded 12-year-old girl
Millions of passwords leaked in massive data breach
Local flood control agencies prepare all year for heavy rain in winter
Highway 140 and all roads in Yosemite are now open
19-year-old charged with kidnapping niece of WWE's Kurt Angle
$1,000 fine proposed for smoking with kids in car
RXBar recalls protein bars that may contain peanuts
Show More
Tahoe area braces for blizzard with avalanche warnings
2 SoCal couples struggle with LAUSD strike and shutdown
NJ suspect drops from ceiling into stores, drinks liquor in bizarre spree
VIDEO: Big rig slams into center divider on 91 Freeway in Anaheim
Sears survives after $5B rescue plan approved
More News