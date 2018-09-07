U.S. & WORLD

Elon Musk appears to smoke marijuana during YouTube interview with Joe Rogan; Tesla stock falls 9 percent

EMBED </>More Videos

Tesla stock has fallen by 9 percent after CEO Elon Musk was seen apparently smoking marijuana during a YouTube interview with comedian Joe Rogan. (PowerfulJRE/YouTube)

Tesla stock has fallen by 9 percent after CEO Elon Musk was seen apparently smoking marijuana during a YouTube interview with comedian Joe Rogan.

Musk and Rogan had apparently been talking for more than two hours before Rogan offered Musk marijuana. He told Musk the rolled joint was marijuana wrapped in tobacco leaves.

Musk told Rogan he does not regularly smoke pot, saying he doesn't think it's very good for productivity. However, Musk took the joint from Rogan and smoked it.

During the interview, Musk said he was getting texts from friends asking what he was doing smoking.

Topics from their nearly four-hour conversation, which was uploaded to Rogan's YouTube channel, PowerfulJRE, ranged from artificial intelligence to space travel to the future of human civilization.

Meantime, Tesla's chief accounting officer, Dave Morton, is resigning after a month on the job because of the public attention and fast pace the post entails.

In a regulatory filing Friday, the electric vehicle maker reported that Morton has no disagreements with Tesla's leadership or its financial reporting.

Morton said in the filing he still believes in Tesla's mission and prospects.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said its chief financial officer and its corporate controller will oversee accounting functions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmarijuanacelebrityyoutubeelon musku.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News