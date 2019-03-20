google

European Union fines Google $1.68 billion for abusing its role in online advertising

EMBED <>More Videos

European Union regulators have hit Google with a 1.49 billion euro ($1.68 billion) fine for abusing its dominant role in online advertising.

BRUSSELS -- European Union regulators have hit Google with a 1.49 billion euro ($1.68 billion) fine for abusing its dominant role in online advertising.

The EU's competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, announced the results of the long-running probe of Google's AdSense advertising business case at a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

It's the third time the commission has slapped Google with an antitrust penalty, following multibillion-dollar fines resulting from separate probes into two other parts of the Silicon Valley giant's business.

Last year Vestager hit the company with a record 4.34 billion euro ($5 billion) fine following an investigation into its Android operating system. In 2017, she slapped Google with a 2.42 billion euro fine in a case involving its online shopping search results.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businessadvertisinggoogleeuropean unionus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GOOGLE
Oscars: The most searched Best Picture nominee in every state
Are Californians lonely? Our top Valentine's-related search isn't even about love
Girl wins Doodle for Google contest with adorable dinosaurs
Macaulay Culkin recreates 'Home Alone' in Google ad
TOP STORIES
Central West HS chemistry teacher arrested for sexting with student
City officials to continue discussions on recreational marijuana in Tulare
New ordinance would ticket Fresno drivers passing food, money to panhandlers
Two-car crash sends vehicle into home in Northwest Fresno
Sanger Unified warns parents of suspicious man who offered students ride home
Clovis man charged with murdering wife of more than 50 years
Tariff loophole could harm South Valley olive growers
Show More
Prop 57 casts cloud over family of murdered Madera teen, killer could be released
Recreational marijuana dispensary to open in Farmersville this year
Santa Rosa man displays nude mannequins in response to fence dispute
Words from the heart help sway lawmakers to take closer look at 'Gavin's Law'
Friends speak out as police search for shooter that killed former DA's son
More TOP STORIES News