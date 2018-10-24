CONSUMER WATCH

Experts predict hike in airfare costs over next several weeks

Experts predict hike in airfare costs over next several weeks

You may want to book your Thanksgiving or Christmas flights soon, if you haven't already.

That's because some travel experts are predicting a big jump in airfare over the next several weeks.

Ticket prices tend to increase during the holiday season to match consumer demand.

But supply and demand isn't the only reason prices are increasing.

The price of crude oil also reflects the price you see on your ticket.

Crude oil prices have steadily risen over the past three years and are expected to grow even more.

Booking your flight in advance can help you save money.

Cheaper flights can also be found in the morning and during weekdays.
