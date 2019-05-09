facebook

Facebook co-founder calls for social media company to be broken up

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes is calling for the social media company to be broken up.

In a lengthy piece published by the New York Times, Hughes says it's time for regulators to break up the company. He says founder Mark Zuckerberg has "unchecked power" and breaking apart the company is crucial to protect people's privacy.

"I'm disappointed in myself and the early Facebook team for not thinking more about how the News Feed algorithm could change our culture, influence elections and empower nationalist leaders," said Hughes said. "And I'm worried that Mark has surrounded himself with a team that reinforces his beliefs instead of challenging them."

RELATED: Zuckerberg promises 'complete overhaul' of Facebook geared towards user privacy at F8

Hughes is the latest in a series of entrepreneurs and tech executives to call for stricter regulation of Facebook.

Zuckerberg has said he is open to some regulation.

Nick Clegg, Facebook's VP of Global Affairs and Communications, released the following statement:

"Facebook accepts that with success comes accountability. But you don't enforce accountability by calling for the breakup of a successful American company. Accountability of tech companies can only be achieved through the painstaking introduction of new rules for the internet. That is exactly what Mark Zuckerberg has called for. Indeed, he is meeting Government leaders this week to further that work."

See more stories on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmenlo parkfacebooksocial mediatechnologyu.s. & worldmark zuckerbergappsheryl sandberg
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
Dr. Priscilla Chan launches new program to fight rare diseases
Facebook fined $5B as FTC adds oversight for privacy violations
Police officers fired over post suggesting AOC should be shot
Police ask would-be criminals to hold off until after heat wave
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News