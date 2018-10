A bank has seized a dairy farm owned by Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) and his family over unpaid loans. According to the LA Times , the Tulare County farm was seized to resolve more than $8 million in loans that have not been repaid.In November, Rabobank sued Triple V Dairy in Fresno County Superior Court alleging failure to repay loans for cattle and feed.The bank has appointed a local business owner to oversee daily operations of the farm and to sell off livestock and farming equipment.In a response to ABC30, Valadao said,