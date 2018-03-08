AG WATCH

Farmers take a hit after recent statewide cold snap

EMBED </>More Videos

Farmer Joe Del Bosque is now starting to see the aftermath of a statewide cold snap. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It is the middle of harvest, and Farmer Joe Del Bosque is now starting to see the aftermath of a statewide cold snap.

"This little guy here, he has the dark color. He's got some splits in here so it's not going. These asparagus are going to be losses for us," said Del Bosque.

He grows organic asparagus. He was able to find a handful of the damaged vegetable in just minutes.

At their first cutting, they toss at least 40 percent of the crop because of the damage.

"It's a high value crop. This crop here, because its organic asparagus, it sells over $2 a pound to us, so it doesn't take a lot of these to create a significant loss," said Del Bosque.

He is not the only one impacted. The state as a whole was hit with the freeze, including parts of Fresno and Madera counties.

"I do expect significant damage on the nut side. I do expect to see some damage unknown on the peaches plums and nectarines," said Fresno County Farm Bureau Ryan Jacobsen.

He says it is too early to tell, but the damage could be costly.

"It could take anywhere from 4 to 8 weeks to try and determine the total damage. I would not be surprised to see this within the tens of millions of dollars industry road when you look up and down the state," said Jacobsen.

Del Bosque has not checked his cherry or almond crops for damage yet. He is just hoping to find less damage during the second harvest of his asparagus crop.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessag watchharvestFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AG WATCH
Labor crew supervisor convicted of human trafficking
TCSO use technology to catch man suspected of stealing from Visalia area farmers
Growers getting a few extra weeks of water
Heat wave brings early harvest for Valley farmers
Dairy farmers say cows surviving through triple-digit heat
More ag watch
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News