Farmersville marijuana dispensary staying open during COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least one Valley marijuana dispensary is making some changes because of COVID-19.Token Farms in Farmersville recently announced they would switch to curbside pickup only.Customers can order online, and when they get a text saying their order is ready, park in the designated curbside parking spots.Cannabis retail workers have been deemed essential as part of Governor Gavin Newsom's stay at home order.