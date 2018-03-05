CONSUMER WATCH

Financial benefits of marriage

(KFSN)

By
Valentine's Day is one of the most popular holidays for marriage proposals, and with over two million marriages a year, Consumer Reports says that can lead to many financial bonuses - assuming your partner says YES! Here are a few of the financial benefits of getting married.

Nicholas De Leon and Barbie Tate are engaged.

Along with monogrammed towels and checks from family members, it's likely Barbie and Nicholas will experience some other financial benefits to getting married -- like lower taxes.

"Married couples may find tax savings when they file a joint tax return. If you married in 2017, you may be able to save more this tax season by itemizing your combined deductions rather than taking the standard deduction. As for future tax returns, talk to your tax expert," Consumer Reports Money Editor, Tobie Stanger said.

Getting better or less-costly health insurance can be a major benefit for newlyweds. If you have family health coverage at work and your spouse doesn't, adding your spouse to your policy may cost you a bit more but can give you far more peace of mind.

If you think long-term, you can receive Social Security payments of up to 50 percent of your spouse's entitlement.

"To get this so-called spousal benefit, you must be at least 62 years old and your spouse must have already filed for benefits," Tobie Stanger said.

You can also save on car insurance. Consumer Reports has found that for married couples, cost of insuring two cars under one policy is typically less than having an individual policy for each car.

For Barbie and Nicholas, any financial benefits are definitely a perk alongside the emotional benefits of marriage.

Marriage can also come with some financial burdens if the bride or groom has debt, a poor driving record or credit history, for example. Consumer Reports advises to also discuss those issues before heading down the aisle.
