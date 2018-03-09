Finding a lawn care professional in the Valley just got a little easier thanks to a new app

Cutting grass is an art for Kerman based business Bill and Ted's Excellent Service.Ted Furnish, of Bill & Ted's Excellent Service, said, "My father is Bill and I'm Ted. The movie was an older movie and we captured an older generation and spun with it."Furnish is owner of the colorful company that has a passion to help transform yards. The lawn care company is just one of two dozen that are on a new app that just launched in the valley called "Green Pal."Green Pal Co-founder Gene Caballero said, "So Green Pal is the easiest way for a homeowner to find, schedule, and pay their lawn guy."Caballero started it in 2012 after seeing a rise in demand service apps like Uber and Airbnb. To use Green App customers just download the app, enter their address, and wait for bids to come in."The best thing is that the homeowner doesn't have to meet with anybody. They are vetted by the Green Pal community. Homeowners can see ratings and reviews from others in the Green Pal homeowners in their area. They can also see the price so there's no haggling."Customers pay online and when the work is done. Businesses said being on the app has help boost business, especially during slow winter months."In three weeks of official start-up business and gained 10 different accounts. So in 21 Days, getting new business every other day is good for us," said Furnish.As for Furnish, he's been doing yard work since he was nine. The small business owner said he is proud to be a part of the community."I got a wrestling scholarship, went out to Kentucky. Got my degree in communication and I came home and I'm trying to make Kerman more every day and more excellent."Green pal has about 25 companies in the Valley listed on their technology. They hope to grow to 50 to 75 by the end of the year.