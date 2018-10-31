Florida man sues Tesla over failed autopilot feature

A Florida man is suing Tesla - over a crash that he says left him with permanent injuries.Shawn Hudson's lawsuit claims that the autopilot feature of his vehicle failed to spot a disabled car on a highway - and collided with the car.The lawsuit claims Tesla made false statements about the autopilot feature on its Model S.It's the second lawsuit targeting Tesla's autopilot system.The other was filed in Utah last month.A Tesla spokeswoman said in an email there's no reason to believe the autopilot feature malfunctioned and that drivers should always maintain control of the vehicle when using the autopilot function.