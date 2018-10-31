LAWSUIT

Florida man sues Tesla over failed autopilot feature

EMBED </>More Videos

Florida man sues Tesla over failed autopilot feature

A Florida man is suing Tesla - over a crash that he says left him with permanent injuries.

Shawn Hudson's lawsuit claims that the autopilot feature of his vehicle failed to spot a disabled car on a highway - and collided with the car.

The lawsuit claims Tesla made false statements about the autopilot feature on its Model S.

It's the second lawsuit targeting Tesla's autopilot system.

The other was filed in Utah last month.

A Tesla spokeswoman said in an email there's no reason to believe the autopilot feature malfunctioned and that drivers should always maintain control of the vehicle when using the autopilot function.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesslawsuitteslabusinesselectric vehiclesFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LAWSUIT
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
USC proposes $215M settlement in alleged gynecologist abuse
EBay files lawsuit against Amazon
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
More lawsuit
BUSINESS
Halloween 2018 spending expected to reach $9 billion
Zacky Farms shutting down after operating for more than 45 years in the Valley
Twitter redesign may remove heart-shaped 'favorite' button
More marijuana dispensaries could pop up in Atwater
More Business
Top Stories
1 man dead after cotton module collision on Highway 33
Sentencing of man who committed lewd acts with minor postponed amid pending doctor's review
Two shot, injured at Northeast Fresno AM/PM
Real-life 'Ocean's Eleven' crew pulled off $10 million jewelry heists
Four arrested in Southeast Fresno during weapons bust
3 siblings fatally struck at Ind. school bus stop; driver charged
Waymo given green light to start testing fully self-driving cars in California
1 man dead after car collides head on with school bus in Porterville
Show More
Man threatens to "bash child's head in" with a sledgehammer
Beloved pugs stolen from man's car outside NJ Goodwill
Three teens arrested for carjacking and robbery in Fresno County
Law experts weight in on Trump's call to end birthright citizenship
Interfaith gathering to honor Synagogue shooting victims draws hundreds to North Fresno
More News