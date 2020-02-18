Former Clovis West football star using football instincts for new marijuana business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As legal cannabis is slowly becoming more readily available in the Central Valley, a new company is marketing itself as the first locally based marijuana delivery service."We're here because there's a void in the Central Valley and there is no reliable legal source of tested Cannabis, and that's where we come in," says VP of sales Jeff Tuel.Cannable is a company with a 20,000 square foot operating plant based out of Parlier.The company's website says it offers a large selection of legal and lab-tested cannabis products free of pesticides with same-day or next-day delivery.Tuel says the concept behind Cannable is to offer customers an "Amazon-like" shopping experience when placing an online order."There are categories for flower, concentrate, edibles, whatever you may be into," Tuel said. "All the way to your dispatcher communicating with you. Your drivers on their way, and your order has been packed and processed, and you can actually follow your driver all the way to your door."Tuel might be familiar to some. He starred at Clovis West before playing quarterback at Washington State and later in the NFL.He says the experience of shedding tacklers and thinking on your feet has helped him in the fast-moving cannabis industry."You have to be so pivotable and be able to move and be nimble and adjust to whatever the state needs us to do," Tuel said. "You're on the fly, you're running and gunning, and we're trying to make this as big and as fun an experience for our customers as possible."Cannable charges $5 for most deliveries.