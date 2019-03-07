Lot that was once the Stone Hotel in Kingsburg to become new mixed-use space

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- The corner of California and Draper street in Kingsburg is one of the main entrances into downtown.If you drive through there, one of the first things you'll notice is this empty plot of land covered in moss and weeds.It's been like that for the last three years, but it won't stay that way much longer."It is going to be beautiful, it is going to be the best building in downtown. I can tell you that," said owner Efrain Yanez.Soon the 12,000 square feet lot will become Stone Plaza. A new two-story, mixed-use space.City Manager Alex Henderson has been working hand-in-hand with the property owner."We want it to be a symbol for a very long time. We offer nine different incentives here and we are going to partner up with the property owner to make sure that it is something that stands the test of time," Henderson said.Efrain Yanez purchased the land and is spearheading the project.On the first floor, there will be at least three commercial spaces. Upstairs, they'll have 10 apartment units, each with their own balcony.It will be the second place in all of downtown to offer this kind of living and retail space."I am looking forward to the stone plaza to stay here for many years, like the previous building," Yanez said.The previous building was the Stone Hotel, which the name Stone Plaza was derived from.It was part of downtown for more than a century until 2016. A fire tore through the building, burning it to the ground.The loss was a major blow to the community."It was a tough time for the community, but it gave us a little bit of an opportunity to reset and we are now viewing it as an opportunity now to reshape one of our entryways," Henderson said.Now the excitement is building as construction prepares for the new.At the moment some plan approvals are pending, but once they start building, the project is expected to be completed within 18 months.