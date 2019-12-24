uber

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to resign from Uber board

SAN FRANCISCO -- Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has resigned from the company's board.

That means Kalanick has effectively severed all ties from the company he founded.

In a statement, Uber said Kalanick is leaving to focus on new business and philanthropic endeavors.

Kalanick was ousted from Uber in 2017 over concerns he fostered an unhealthy workplace environment, but he remained on the board.

Kalanick said in a statement he is proud of all that Uber has achieved.

See more stories and videos related to Uber.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessrideshareu.s. & worlduber
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UBER
Couple says Uber driver wouldn't let them out of SUV
Uber loses license in London over safety, vows to appeal
Lyft driver fights off passenger who tried to steal purse
LAX makes changes to new rideshare pick-up system
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-year-old girl injured in Fresno shooting comes home
Fresno store owner acted in self-defense when he killed 2 robbery suspects: Police
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Visalia man sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for murdering girlfriend
Traveling on Highway 99? Here's how to survive holiday traffic
Firefighter injured as crews battle massive flames at Reedley home
Madera Co deputies pull over drivers, surprise them with cash
Show More
UPDATE: Atwater woman who went missing in SoCal found safe
New generation of prosthetics helping runners break records
Vigil held for man killed by party crasher in Fresno County
1 killed on Hwy 152 after car explodes with driver stuck inside
Near misses, deadly crash for wrong-way driver on Highway 180
More TOP STORIES News