Downtown Fresno business hopes to help makers bring ideas to reality

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An embroidery machine churns out a new creation at one of downtown Fresno's newest businesses."MAS Fresno is a place where people can make or sell their garments, whether it's one or they want 20," said Anthony Aleman. "They can make them and sell them here."Aleman is one of the owners of MAS Fresno, a new workspace, events area and retail shop for apparel, and more.The space is coming together."We'll teach them. They can embroider hats, jackets shirts, whatever they can. We won't limit ourselves to just clothes, maybe upholestry or other household items," Aleman said.They will also have screen printing.The idea was a finalist of the Downtown Fresno Partnership's Create Here competition."MAS is for the people. MAS Fresno is for anyone. Someone who wants to start up their own business, someone who already has their business going, someone who is maybe afraid to step out on their own," said Anthony Zuniga with MAS Fresno.The hope is to combine fashion, retail, and events in one location."They're creative, we're creative. we're passionate. just as passionate as the people up in LA or people in San Francisco and we really want to showcase that," Aleman said. "People can also use the space to showcase their creations for a pop-up."In the future, people can purchase a one-day pass or monthly membership to turn their ideas into reality. Prices are still being determined.You can check out MAS Fresno. The business along Mariposa and Fulton will be open January 2nd during Art Hop.