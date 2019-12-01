business

Fresno business owners discuss importance of shopping local

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Make Her Mark, hardworking women brought in their best products for the annual Holiday Boutique.

Kayla Pendleton, the founder of Make Her Mark, said she had to start from the ground up and she wants to help other women make their mark in this community.

"Here we have all these wonderful people that are trying to make a living and trying to get the word out," Pendleton said. "Those people will eventually get the chance to grow into the big chain stores if we give them the opportunity."

Throughout the rooms, there were several different types of products up for sale, from skincare and clothing to wine and dog treats.

Sandy Sandoval, the owner of Believe Mobile Boutique, says she's glad there is a day dedicated to small businesses.

According to American Express, Small Business Saturday spending nation has reached an estimated $103 billion since it began back in 2010, and every time you buy local on this day around 67 cents stays in the community.

"It helps those us that are trying to make a difference here in the local community and keep it local. It's very unique to be able to shop small business," Sandoval said.

Also in the mix, local authors were signing their books.

Before leaving the event people got the chance to enter into a raffle with numerous prizes up for grabs. Money raised will go towards helping lower income women start their businesses.
