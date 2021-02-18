Fresno business selling $12,000 Disney-inspired fantasy playhouse

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The machines are busy creating new pieces at Monster City Studios in southwest Fresno.However, it's one of the complete works of art that is available for purchase.A custom fantasy playhouse is up for grabs - complete with a matching doghouse.The two pieces are priced at $12,000 and can be shipped anywhere in the United States.The creator says he was inspired by Disney with a little bit of a 'Hansel and Gretel' feel."This is probably one of the most popular things we have put on Facebook, this particular style - flower boxes - it's so cute. It's big enough it could be used as a shed. It could be put in a garden," says James A Powell, vice-president of Monster City Studios.Powell says the house is made out of material that can handle extreme heat and extreme cold.If you are interested in purchasing the house, you can email Powell at info@monsterstudios.com.