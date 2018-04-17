Fresno County Sheriff's Office looks to hire correctional officers for the county jail

The department will be holding two free recruitment seminars, the first will be held next Wednesday, April 25 at 6:00 p.m. and the second will be held Saturday, April 28 at 9:00 a.m.Both seminars will take place at Fresno State's Peters Educational Center. It is optional to attend but strongly recommended as it allows applicants to get questions answered and learn more about the testing process. Seating is limited and is available on a first come, first serve basis.