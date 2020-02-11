business

Fresno furniture store, Crazy Bernie's, going out of business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You might soon miss those catchy commercials. Crazy Bernie's on West Shaw near Brawley in Fresno is going out of business.

Bernie Siomiak says he has sold his building to a local veteran-owned company.

A massive going-out-of-business sale is now underway. Two giant tents loaded with furniture and mattresses are out in the front parking lot.

Bernie says the prices are CRAZY!
