Fresno Sears location set to close after over 50 years of treating customers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For decades the Sears store has occupied a corner at the Manchester Center."It's been a staple on Blackstone forever, and everyone knew this was the place to come to no matter what you needed," says customer Roger Hallquist.The outside of the building has changed a lot over those years. But in the last few years, the retail business has changed a lot as well, and Sears hasn't been able to keep up with its competition.Caroline Rosiles is one of the store's customers who will be sad to see it go."I love this store, I really do," Rosiles said.When you peek inside the store, nothing looks the same. Nearly everything has been sold off."I don't want it to go," Rosiles said. "Don't go."But a building doesn't make a store -- it's the people.Hallquist says it was the great customer service that kept him coming back, and he will miss that."It's just been a great place to come and shop," Hallquist said. "Especially, I don't know the gentleman's name that worked down in the dungeon that fixed watches for years and years, but you can always count on coming down getting a battery or a watch repaired."While people are sad to see this location close, Sears isn't completely gone from the Valley. The Clovis location is excepted to remain open.