City of Fresno is taking a step into the 21st Century to be more business friendly

The City of Fresno launched a new online and mobile permitting and planning system Thursday. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The City of Fresno launched a new online and mobile permitting and planning system Thursday.

The new site will take the hassle away of waiting in line for anyone who needs a building permit or needs to submit plans to the city of Fresno.

"Many of our customers spend most of their day on their project site and having the power to move their project forward and not to have to leave their project is a game changer," said Fresno Mayor, Lee Brand.

Fresno's Accelerated Application System to Track Electronic Reviews or FAASTER was designed by Accela.

The Bay Area-based company also designed the FresGO mobile app.

"Accela Software has the mission and goal of connecting citizens to government and making those processes more visible, making them easier, making them more automated," said Accela Software General Manager, Darryl Booth.

The idea of a website saving developers time has been in the works since 2009, but the recession put it on hold.

City leaders approved $3.5 million in 2014 to launch the site.

For the past year, the city has been testing out the site with local developers, who do business with others across the country.

"When we are working with our regional and national retailers who are coming into town, they may be in Texas or in New York or on the eastern seaboard, so their ability to submit their documents online will be absolutely significant," said Sal Gonzales of Lance Kashian & Co.

Mayor Brand says the city will have a Customer Service Liaison at Fresno City Hall to train anyone who wishes to use the site for future business.

"That would be there to help both small business people as well as larger ones to go through the process. It is a comprehensive effort to really make Fresno as I said the most business-friendly city in California," he said

In addition to applying for or submitting permits, users will also be able to pay for and track the status their permit application online 24 hours a day.
