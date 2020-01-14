fresno downtown

A sneak peek inside the Modernist Craft Cocktail bar in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's downtown brewery district just added a new venue and they serve a lot more than beer. We are getting a sneak peek at The Modernist Craft Cocktail bar on Fulton and Mono.

The Modernist will serve classic cocktails, original cocktails and what they call "Rift iterations," which are a twist on classic cocktails.

Co-owner Po Tsai says, "We've drawn our inspiration from a lot of our history, bars across the world that we've been to, bars across the United States and just something that we feel passionate about. And we wanted to bring to Fresno, as well."

The bar will sell local beers and wines in addition to cocktails.
A food truck will be available on a regular basis, but the owners hope they can also partner with local eateries to bring in food.

Po Tsai and his partners won Fresno's 2019 "Create Here Business Plan Competition" last Fall, receiving $10-thousand dollars to boost their business. One of the partners grew up in Fresno.

The Modernist will open its doors to the public on Tuesday, January 14th.
