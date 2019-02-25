BUSINESS

Fresno's Pro Culinary gives chefs new opportunity to run a business

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a commercial kitchen, a licensed commissary, and culinary incubator all wrapped into one.

By
At Pro Culinary in Central Fresno, It's all about providing cooks with an opportunity.

It's a commercial kitchen, a licensed commissary, and culinary incubator all wrapped into one.

It's the only place like it in all of the Central Valley.

"We literally searched from the Mexican border to Oregon, to Nevada, to the Central Coast to find anything like Pro Culinary. There are a lot of things that come close, but there is nothing like us anywhere else," said co-founder Mike Cook.

Through a monthly membership, people can rent out the kitchen hourly.

Members get access to almost everything inside.

From stoves to fridges, to dishware.

Everything in the kitchen and the tasting room can be shifted and moved around to fit anyone's needs.

Cook says they're not just giving people a place to work, but also a place to grow their business.

"We bring that business acumen to the table. if you are a great chef, but you can't do a balance sheet, you can't run a restaurant. We are going to help you with that, we are going to let you shine. You do your artistry ion the kitchen, well help you with the nuts and bolts and balance sheets," he said.

The tasting room adds another element.

Business owners can rent and transform it into their own restaurant.

Co-founder Matthew McComas says it's perfect for those breaking into the culinary business

"They no longer have the $12,000 dollar a month bill, the $25,000 cost to open up a place. You are literally paying $250 dollars for a year and then you rent our kitchen by the hour and we are now your restaurant," he said.

Prices vary depending on your membership.

The lowest is free and the highest is $350 a month, which cuts kitchen rental prices in half.

Once they get more business they'll start up their Pro Culinary's Diner Club.

For just one penny a month people will be able to purchase from cooks there.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfoodbusinesskitchen productsFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Roadway closed as crews respond to fire in Madera
Root beer float, pancakes and syrup among new Peeps flavors
"Bar on wheels" serving up drinks in honor of a lost father
Fresno's first resale store for kids' clothes to open soon
More business
BUSINESS
Bitwise Industries adding a new campus in Downtown Fresno
Nail salon owner under fire for shop's controversial name
Fortnite and Nerf join forces; Blasters and Super Soakers coming soon
"Bar on wheels" serving up drinks in honor of a lost father
More Business
Top Stories
Meth problem puts Fresno in the national spotlight, again
Fresno Police arrest Anglican Church priest for series of sex crimes
Truck crashes through building in Southeast Fresno
Police search for main suspect in connection to homicide
Selma homicide punishment leaves victim's family unsatisfied
Roadway closed as crews respond to fire in Madera
VIDEO: Fresno firefighters help cat with head stuck in can
Memory of fallen law enforcement officers lives on nine years after deaths
Show More
Meet the four candidates vying for Clovis City Council seats
Woman killed by falling rock and ice while hiking in Yosemite
8-year-old boy killed in DUI crash at deadly Selma intersection
'He always had a smile on his face:' Valley remembers Kings Co. firefighter
Crews investigating cause of 2-alarm fire in Central Fresno
More News