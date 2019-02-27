Fresno's top 4 bike shops, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bike spots in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for a new set of wheels.
1. Rubber Soul Bicycles
Photo: Rubber Soul Bicycles/Yelp
Topping the list is Rubber Soul Bicycles. Located at 132 W. Nees Ave. in Northwest Fresno, the bike shop is the highest rated establishment of its kind in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp.
2. REI
PHOTO: brian t./YELP
Next up is Northeast Fresno's REI, situated at 7810 N. Blackstone Ave. With four stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, the outdoor shop, which offers bicycles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. The Bike Shop at Woodward
Photo: The Bike Shop at Woodward/Yelp
Northeast Fresno's The Bike Shop at Woodward, located at 9433 Fort Washington Road, Suite 102, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bike and accessory shop five stars out of 12 reviews.
4. Cycle Path Bicycles
Photo: Christine A./Yelp
Cycle Path Bicycles, a bike shop and repair spot in Northeast Fresno, is another go-to, with four stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1165 E. Champlain Drive to see for yourself.
