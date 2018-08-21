U.S. & WORLD

Full service Kwik-E-Mart opens in South Carolina

Fans of "the Simpson's" can now see a real-life version of a convenience store from the show. Kwik-E-Mart is now open in Myrtle Beach.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (KFSN) --
Fans of "the Simpson's" can now see a real-life version of a convenience store from the show. Kwik-E-Mart is now open in Myrtle Beach.

The shop has memorabilia, food, drinks and one-of-a-kind items from "the Simpson's." The entertainment company that brought Kwik-E-Mart to South Carolina says the first family to walk through the doors left a memorable mark.

Mark Cornell with Simex-Iwerks Entertainment said, "A 64-year-old grandmother, her son, and daughter-in-law and then three children. And they were all sort of arguing about who were stronger fans. But to see three generations walk through the door that all love the Simpson's, well how can you say that about anything else?"

This is the first full-service Kwik-E-Mart store in the world.
Editor's Note: the original title of this story incorrectly identified the state as North Carolina instead of South Carolina. This has been corrected.
