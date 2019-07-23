WEATHER ALERT
Heat Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Excessive Heat Watch
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Consumer Watch
Education Watch
Health Watch
Grown in the Valley
Children First
Travel
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Latino Life
Valley Focus
Localish
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Business
GNC plans to close up to 900 stores; nearly half in mall locations
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
kfsn
GNC says it's planning to close up to 900 stores.
The Pittsburgh-based health and wellness chain says that nearly half of the closures will happen in mall locations.
Nearly 200 stores have already been shut down so far this year.
GNC currently has 4,100 locations nationwide.
Charming Charlie files for bankruptcy
The Houston-based jewelry and accessory retailer, known for its colorful accessories, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
business
business
store closing
u.s. & world
finance
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News