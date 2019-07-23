Business

GNC plans to close up to 900 stores; nearly half in mall locations

GNC says it's planning to close up to 900 stores.

The Pittsburgh-based health and wellness chain says that nearly half of the closures will happen in mall locations.

Nearly 200 stores have already been shut down so far this year.

GNC currently has 4,100 locations nationwide.

Charming Charlie files for bankruptcy
The Houston-based jewelry and accessory retailer, known for its colorful accessories, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessstore closingu.s. & worldfinance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News