Grand opening of Bitwise Hive creating a buzz around town

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
One of the Valley's most innovative business hubs is creating a buzz once again.

This Saturday, Bitwise Industries will hold the grand opening for their newest addition-- The Bitwise Hive. The event will include live music and different food vendors including Quesadilla Gorilla and Ampersand Ice Cream.

Bitwise renovated the old 50,000 square foot county records building, which will now be home to 24 technology companies.

Bitwise is expecting a large turnout, they said about 3,000 people will be attending.

For more information click here.

