Halloween 2018 spending expected to reach $9 billion

This year's Halloween is looking like an expensive one.The National Retail Federation's annual survey says Holiday spending is expected to reach nine-billion dollars!$2.7 billion is going towards decorations, $2.6 billion on candy and $400 million on greeting cards.But, the bulk of it will be spent on costumes at a little more than $3 billion.The report found the average spending per person is $86.79.That's slightly higher than last year.