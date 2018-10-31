CONSUMER WATCH

Halloween 2018 spending expected to reach $9 billion

EMBED </>More Videos

Halloween 2018 spending expected to reach $9 billion

This year's Halloween is looking like an expensive one.

The National Retail Federation's annual survey says Holiday spending is expected to reach nine-billion dollars!

$2.7 billion is going towards decorations, $2.6 billion on candy and $400 million on greeting cards.

But, the bulk of it will be spent on costumes at a little more than $3 billion.

The report found the average spending per person is $86.79.

That's slightly higher than last year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesshalloweenconsumer watch
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
How to make the most out of a doctor's appointment
Twitter redesign may remove heart-shaped 'favorite' button
Consumer Watch: Make the most of your next doctor's appointment
Sam's Club Now allows shoppers to skip checkout line, pay using app
More consumer watch
BUSINESS
Florida man sues Tesla over failed autopilot feature
Zacky Farms shutting down after operating for more than 45 years in the Valley
Twitter redesign may remove heart-shaped 'favorite' button
More marijuana dispensaries could pop up in Atwater
More Business
Top Stories
1 man dead after cotton module collision on Highway 33
Sentencing of man who committed lewd acts with minor postponed amid pending doctor's review
Two shot, injured at Northeast Fresno AM/PM
Real-life 'Ocean's Eleven' crew pulled off $10 million jewelry heists
Florida man sues Tesla over failed autopilot feature
Four arrested in Southeast Fresno during weapons bust
3 siblings fatally struck at Ind. school bus stop; driver charged
Waymo given green light to start testing fully self-driving cars in California
Show More
1 man dead after car collides head on with school bus in Porterville
Man threatens to "bash child's head in" with a sledgehammer
Beloved pugs stolen from man's car outside NJ Goodwill
Three teens arrested for carjacking and robbery in Fresno County
Law experts weight in on Trump's call to end birthright citizenship
More News