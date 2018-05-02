HANFORD

Hanford continues commercial growth with stores like Aldi

Commercial activity is still strong along 12th Avenue, including another store where you can get your groceries. (KFSN)

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) --
In late 2016, Costco opened on Hanford's east side-an area that is expected to grow.

But commercial activity is still strong along 12th Avenue, including another store where you can get your groceries.

The store will be much smaller than Costco, and it's relatively new to California: Aldi.

Aldi is an Illinois-based discount grocery chain with more than 1,600 stores around the country.

There are dozens in Southern California and two in Bakersfield, but this could be the first Aldi in this part of the Central Valley.

"So I think there's a lot of interest in Hanford," said Hanford Community Development Director Darlene Mata. "A lot of residential building (is) going on. All of these retailers depend on rooftops essentially, so I think we just looked at a good place for them to start and we had land available and ready to go."

Aldi's building permit is under review by the city, and so is one for Planet Fitness.

There's more room for retail in that area, and Mata says a project nearby is generating lots of interest--a trampoline park will open in the Hanford Mall.

In the city's industrial park, electric car company Faraday Future is just weeks away from receiving their building permit.

They will soon start the phase of their manufacturing plant, located in the old Pirelli tire factory.

The company is already doing some demo work, and they're hiring right now.

"Jobs are not just helping with our unemployment rate, but those people spend money," Mata said. "It helps with attracting grocery stores and additional retail, so it is important."

These days, it seems there's always something new in Hanford.

It leaves many to wonder, what's next?
