Harris Ranch Beef Holding Company purchased by Central Valley Meat Holding Company

There is a new owner of Harris Ranch Beef Holding Company.

Central Valley Meat Holding Company announced it acquired the Harris Ranch Beef Holding Company and all its subsidiaries on Tuesday.

Those include Harris Feeding Company and Harris Ranch Beef Company.

According to a press release, together the businesses will become the 7th largest beef packer and processing company in the U.S.

Company officials go on to state that each company will operate independently with both companies fully retaining their brands.

They say none of Harris Farms' other entities are impacted by the transaction. Harris Farms' Hospitality Division, including the Harris Ranch Inn and Restaurant, Farms Division, Horse Division, and River Ranch will remain fully owned by Harris Farms. Dave Wood, Chairman of Harris Ranch beef operations, will remain with Harris Farms as its President.

"Brian and the Central Valley Meat Company team share our view that employees are our company's most valuable asset and that customers should be treated as partners, if not as family," said Wood. "We are pleased to work with Brian and we look forward to each company's continued success."
