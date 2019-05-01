Business blooms in downtown Hanford. Here are some of the stores you'll find

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Beautifully Damaged, LLC in downtown Hanford is a different kind of vintage store.
Welcome to the mind of Jessica Szalai. It's a little eclectic, but everything inside the owner's shop tells her story.
"It is a reflection of not just me, but my family," she said. "I see my kids, I see my husband, he's just as much a part of this as well as my parents."
Restored farmhouse furniture, Gothic decor, hand painted Disney art pieces and Mexican inspired accessories and accents, this is only but a small fraction of what you can find.
One of the first things you'll notice when you walk in is her very own line of mugs.
"I have 13 different images, they are all my creations by hand," Szalai said.
She's been in business for close to a year now.
It's a joy for her to share her style and passion with the people and be part of the blooming downtown community.
"I knew in my heart of hearts that I really wanted to be downtown because this is where the heart is," Szalai said. "I raised my family here in Hanford and I really wanted to make sure I was part of the community."
For the last 10 years, downtown has seen a resurgence in businesses.
Michelle Brown, Main Street Hanford Executive Director, says when the economy crashed in 2008, many stores closed shop.
Today there are only two empty spaces in the downtown's core.
"We've had several new businesses expand, and several new businesses open," Brown said.
Jessica, who's near Irwin and 8th Street, is getting new neighbors.
Tiger Tea House is moving in a few stores down, and LAB Artistry is expanding to the space next door.
"We have several that are in the process of kind of finishing up their space," Brown said. "I am really excited for this summer and I think we are going to have a lot of new businesses open."
For Jessica, it's welcome news. More options mean more customers and a more thriving downtown.
