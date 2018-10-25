Hershey Kisses prices to increase in 2019

Kisses may cost you more -- if you're looking for the Hershey's Chocolate version.The candy company says it is planning to raise the prices for a fifth of its products.No word on which products will see the increase, but Hershey says prices will go up about two-and-a-half percent.Hershey is one of many companies getting squeezed by rising commodity and shipping costs.It hopes higher prices will offset those costs without scaring away customers.The changes will go into effect next year.