HIDDEN ADVENTURES

Hidden Adventures: Oso Libre Winery

EMBED </>More Videos

Wine tasting is a thriving California past time, and each of the state?s wineries try to offer their own special varieties. (KFSN)

By
PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KFSN) --
Wine tasting is a thriving California past time, and each of the state's wineries try to offer their own special varieties.

Jeff Freeland, manager of Oso Libre winery, said, "We grow here on the estate, Cabernet, Primitivo, which is type of Zinfandel and Mourvdre."

Of the 300 or so wineries in the Paso Robles area, Oso Libre is unique, it's also a family farm, ranch, wildlife habitat, fully sustainable-- and with solar and wind power-- off the grid.

Chris Behr is the founder and owner of Oso Libre, which translates into Free Bear-- a play on his last name. His original desire was to settle here on open land, far from the hustle of LA.

"After getting here and seeing the wine business was starting to take off we planted our fruit first, and sold it to various, good, good, wineries in town. After finding out that farming was really hard we decided if we skipped the middleman and made the wine ourselves and learned how to do it we'd be better off."

And Oso Libre offers more than wine.

"We ventured into the wine business and the cattle business at the same time so our tag line is vines, wines, and Angus," said Behr.

The beef cattle raised on the winery are antibiotic and hormone free and protected by two Texas Longhorns.

There's also a herd of sheep which tend the vineyards after harvest.

"We grow sheep to mow and fertilize our vineyard. The mowing prevents me from getting on a tractor six or seven times a year," said Behr.

When the sheep are sheared their wool is given to local weavers. It's all part of what sets this winery apart. It's a certified SIP, or Sustainability In Practice, operation. The animals control weeds, reducing the need for herbicides. To control rodents, instead of using poison, barn owls are brought in and given homes.

Much of the property remains in a natural state, wildlife is common.

"We have 77 solar panels on the roof along with our wind machine, and as a result, we are grid free on our winery so we don't have any carbon footprint. The extra electricity we generate is for our home."

But, what brings people here is the wine-- it's the only place you can get it.

"We are very small, we only produce 4,000 to 5,000 cases and we don't distribute our wine-- so if you want Oso Libre you come here, or join the wine club, which is really our primary form," said Freeland.

Behr believes Oso Libre has carved its own niche among the wineries in the Paso Robles region

"When you see the land it makes a difference, and hopefully when you taste the wine, it makes a difference too."

Click here to explore other Hidden Adventures
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesswinewine industrycaliforniahidden adventures
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIDDEN ADVENTURES
Hidden Adventures: Sugar Pine Railroad
Hidden Adventures: Buck Rock Fire Lookout
Hidden Adventures: Hearst Castle
Hidden Adventures: The Library at Detention
Hidden Adventures: School House Restaurant and Tavern
More hidden adventures
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News